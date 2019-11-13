David William Powers, M.D. (1956-2019)
David William Powers, M.D. of Winchester, 63, died on November 11, 2019 following a brief bout with cancer. A lifelong resident of Winchester-Frederick County, Dr. Powers was born on October 6, 1956. He was the third and youngest son of the late Dr. Tunstall Chenault Powers, D.D.S. and Jeanne Spurrier Sprint Powers of Winchester and Strasburg, Virginia.
Dr. Powers graduated from John Handley High School in 1975, where he was valedictorian, Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia in 1979, and the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia in 1983. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania in 1986. Shortly thereafter, Dr. Powers joined the emergency department at Winchester Medical Center, where he was an Emergency Physician for 34 years.
Dr. Powers was active with the Boy Scouts of America throughout his life. An Eagle Scout of Troop 2 in Winchester, he was also the recipient later in life of the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service to Shenandoah Area Council and the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award (DESA) from the National Eagle Scout Association.
Dr. Powers was an ardent historian and preservationist. He was a founding member of the Kernstown Battlefield Association, where he served as Vice President since the organization’s founding in 1996, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Commission and Foundation, and the Stone House Foundation at the Newtown History Center. At the time of his death, he was the President of the Kentucky Rifle Association.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jenny Baldwin Jolliffe Powers; one son, Arthur Nicholas “Nick” Powers of Winchester; mother-in-law Margel McKee Jolliffe of Winchester; brothers Tunstall Chenault “Joe” Powers, Jr. (Linda) of Blacksburg, Virginia and Randolph Sprint “Randy” Powers (Anne) of Mashpee, Massachusetts; as well as multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, November 14, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.at Jones Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Braddock Street United Methodist Church with Rev. C. Steven Melester officiating. Burial will be private in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Chenault Powers, William Ashby Powers, Christopher John Lumpkin, Todd Bryon Lumpkin, John Stanley McCulloch and Kory William Dodd. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeanne M. Powers, Beck A. Powers, Benjamin C. Powers, Anne C. Brill and Aaron T. Youmans.
To honor Dr. Powers’ love of history, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Gaunt Collectors Society at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, the Kernstown Battlefield Association, the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, and/or the Newtown History Center. Contributions can also be made to Blue Ridge Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
