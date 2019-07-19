Dawn L. Gardner

Dawn Lynn Gardner, 61, of Capon Bridge, WV, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home.
Dawn was born on July 22, 1957 in Bad Axe, MI, daughter of Sharon McKenzie Gardner of Atlanta, MI and the late John E. Gardner. She worked as a Rural Mail Carrier for the United States Postal Service in Berryville, VA for over 26 years. Dawn was very active, especially when it came to outdoor activities. Loved her small farm, gardening, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, canning, cooking, and caring for her animals. Her greatest enjoyment that always brought a smile to her face was spending time with her children, grandkids, family, friends, coworkers (work family), long time high school friend Joan, very special friend Jerry Strother, and all of her animals. All of her grandkids called her Nana and they all had a special love for their Nana that will never be forgotten.
Surviving along with her mother are her children: April S. Campbell and her husband Jimmy of Warrenton, VA; Curtis N. Rotenberry and his wife Nora of Manassas Park, VA; Mother-in-law: Lorraine Rotenberry and Father-in-law Delmos Rotenberry, Warrenton, VA; Grandchildren: Ashley Campbell, Jazmin Campbell, Tim Rotenberry, Caitlyn Rotenberry, Elizabeth Rotenberry, Joey Crouch, & Angelle Campbell; Sister: Debbie Oliva and her husband Fred of Alpena, MI; Brother: Johnny Gardner and his wife Margie of Atlanta, MI; Sister: Beverly Lamers and her husband Jim of Brown Valley, SD; Sister-in-law: Brenda Holder; Very special friend: Jerry Strother and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Dawn’s life will be held later this summer on 20 July 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the home of her daughter April, 5133 Bainbridge Lane, Warrenton, VA 20187. For additional details call April Campbell 571-241-2747 or email april_s_cambell@me.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view Dawn’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
