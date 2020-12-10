Dawn Marie “Knotts” Weatherholt
Dawn Marie “Knotts” Weatherholt, 42 of Martinsburg passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at her residence while under the care of Hospice after a two-year battle with leukemia.
Born June 13, 1978 in Oakland, MD, she is the daughter of Allan Knotts and Debora Ann “Ridings” Knotts.
Dawn enjoyed the outdoors and always gave everyone the benefit of the doubt.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, Allan Knotts, II and Ervin Whetzel, Jr.; two daughters, Angie Nicole Taylor, and Anna Marie Myers; a fiance Jerry Grove; two grandchildren; a brother, Charles Knotts; and a sister, Anita Ann Knotts.
Service and interment are private.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
