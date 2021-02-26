Deacon Kenneth E. Williams, 73 of Winchester, VA., died Tuesday February 23, 2021 at his home in Winchester, VA.
He was born on January 19, 1948 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Robert S. Williams and Fern Mason Williams.
He was a cook at New Rochelle Hospital in New York City where he met his wife Catherine (Kay) Williams. He married Catherine on September 12, 1973 in Dublin Ireland. They were married for 47 years.
He was a Deacon at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
He was a member of the Daniel J. Farrar Lodge #458 of the Elks.
Surviving with his wife is his daughter Maxine Allison of Winchester, VA; a sister, Mary Williams, and brother, James Williams both of Winchester, VA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Robert Allen Williams.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 12:00 pm Saturday February 27, 2021 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA, with Rev. Dr. Gilbert M. Mack, Jr.
Visitation will be one hour before service at the church.
We will be observing CDC Guidelines. Everyone must have a mask and social distancing will be enforced.
