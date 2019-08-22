Dean Milton Cook, 62, recently of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Cook was born January 12, 1957 in Norfolk, Virginia, son of the late Leslie Curtis Cook and Betty Lou Guthrie Cook.
Through his work in the construction industry, Dean learned many different skills including carpentry, mechanical, and electrical which made him a “jack-of-all trades”. His love of the ocean carried him to St. Thomas for the last 20 years where he enjoyed fishing. He will be most remembered by family and friends for his ability to always make everyone laugh.
Surviving are a daughter, Deanna Gaddis of Arlington, VA; five sisters, Dianne Payne of Winchester, VA, Bonnie Miller, of Stephenson, VA, Glenda Bowman of Berryville, VA, Kim Downs of White Post, VA and Marcia Lawthorne of Madison Heights, VA; and many nieces and nephews.
A brother, David Cook, preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1833 Plaza Dr., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
