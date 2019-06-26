Deanna Genevieve Bowman, 71, of Rio, WV left this world for heaven on Sunday June 23, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Born on September 30, 1947 in Honolulu Hawaii she is the daughter of the late Joseph M. Lapinski and Genevieve H. (Machado) Lapinski.
She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Shawn M. Bowman and brother, Douglas Lapinski. Deanna found comfort in knowing she would someday be reunited with her son, brother, and parents in heaven.
Deanna graduated in 1965 from Farrington, High School in Honolulu, HI. She worked from home raising her boys until joining MRC Bearings, an SKF company in Falconer, New York as a Metallurgical Engineer for 32 years where she was loved and respected by all who knew her. She retired 5 years ago to spend time with her grandchildren and travel between her family farm in Rio, WV and winter home in Sun City Center, FL. She attended Sperry’s Run United Methodist Church.
Deanna was an avid golfer, playing 25 years at Conewango Valley Country Club in Warren, PA where she scored two hole-in-ones and won several tournaments.
Deanna married James Edward Bowman, Sr. on April 16, 1966 in Cumberland, MD. Deanna and Jim raised two children, James Jr. and Shawn, in Jamestown, NY, where they lived for 40 years before retiring to WV and FL.
Surviving is her husband of 53 years, James Edward Bowman, Sr, one son, James E. Bowman, Jr. and wife Dana of Winchester, VA; two sisters: Phyllis Luman and husband Michael of Florida, and Janine Feinberg of Michigan; one brother, Evan Lapinski and wife Heidi of Michigan; five grandchildren: Ashley Matheson, Alea Bowman and Jonathon Bowman, all of Virginia, Loudan Bowman and Brayden Bowman of Maryland, and one great-granddaughter, Darcy of Virginia. Above all else, Deanna loved her family; her grandchildren fondly referred to her as “Granny”.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the McKee Funeral Home in Baker, WV from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Sperry’s Run United Methodist Church in Rio, WV at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cheryl George and Pastor Aaron Hines officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by the McKee Funeral Home of Baker, WV.
