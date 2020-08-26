Una A. Cummings, 75, of Inwood, West Virginia, died August 24, 2020 in Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.
She is preceded her in death by her husband, Jack H. Cummings.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Louis G. Dorsey, 91, of Charlottesville, died August 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Jay A. Hillerson, 69, of Clarke County, died August 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Tammy E. Long, 59, of Frederick County, died August 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Mark A. Long.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Katherine B. Meeker, 78, of Winchester, died August 24, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Meeker.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Beverley E. Soriano, 83, of Clear Brook, died August 19, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Peter R. Soriano.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
James A. Thompson, 73, of Rio, West Virginia, died August 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.