Robert lee Bell, 84, of Berryville, died Feb. 4, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Charles E. Goins, Sr., 79, of Mount Jackson, died Feb. 3, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Isabelle Finley Goins.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Elizabeth C. Haines, 82, of Winchester, died on Feb. 4, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie D. Haines.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Freda V. Kerns, 90, of Paw Paw, W. Va., died Feb. 3, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Eldridge Kerns.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw, WV.
Robert L. Lewis, 76, of Berryville, died Feb. 5, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Anne McNamara Lewis.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Elizabeth A. See, 72, of White Post, died Feb. 4, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Rockland Anthony See.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Magdalen Wojcicki, 59, of Winchester, died Feb. 4, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul T. Spitz.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.