Narayan Singh Budha, 80, of Frederick County, died Feb. 5, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Surviving is his wife, Sun Maya Budha.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Hugh Franklin Dailey, 96, of Winchester, died Feb. 4, 2021, at his home. VET
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Dailey.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Mary A. Guard, 87, of Stephens City, died Feb. 5, 2021, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Guard.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Andrew J. Howard, 31, died Feb. 1, 2021, at his home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Deborah Ann Murray, 62, of Stephens City, died Feb. 3, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Surviving is her husband, John S. Eaton.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
