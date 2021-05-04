Franklin L. Bechtold, Jr. of Winchester, died May 2, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Surviving is his wife: Helen C. Bechtold. Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Jane L. Gant, 85, of Winchester, died May 2, 2021 in The Willows at Meadow Branch, Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Gary A. May, 66, of Berryville, died May 1, 2021 at his home.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia J. May.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Ruth E. Miller, 79, of Mathias, West Virginia passed away on May 2, 2021 at her residence.
All arrangements are being handled by the McKee Funeral Home of Baker, W.Va.
