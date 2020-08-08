Kent W. Dittmer, 82, of Winchester, died Aug. 6, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Lee Hung Dittmer.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Donald L. Kerns, 77, of Hayfield, died Aug. 4, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Carol Kerns.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
