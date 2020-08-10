Agnes Angeles, 72, of Boyce, passed away Aug. 6, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Roger C. Haines, 76, of Capon Bridge, WV died on Aug. 7, 2020, at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center.
He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara J. Sears Haines. Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Bonnie L. Miller, 97 of Baker, WV died on Aug. 8, 2020, at the E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab Center in Baker, WV. She is preceded in death by her husband James C. Miller.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, WV.
Roland F. Turner, 75, of Frederick County, died Aug. 7, 2020, at a local nursing home. Vet!!
Surviving is his wife, Theresa M. Turner. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Regina L. Waymack, 64, of Winchester, died Aug. 7, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
