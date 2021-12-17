Death Notices 12/17/21 Dec 17, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard B. “Dick” Marlow, 82, of Augusta, WV died on December 15, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.He is survived by his wife, Judy Marlow.Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedHideaway Cafe wins inaugural LGBTQ-owned Business Achievement Award from U.S. Chamber of Commerce (15)Open Forum: Unfortunately, there is no planet B (6)Mayor: Council's recent rezoning decisions may make developers leery (4)Open Forum: Phineas on Virginia's surplus (2)Berryville Police Department receives state accreditation (2)House responds to GOP's Boebert with Islamophobia bill (2)Tie vote scuttles rezoning, but homes may still be built near MSV (2)$1.1M maintenance building OK'd as part of Douglas School renovation (2)D.C. firm buys industrial property in Winchester (1)Firefighters keep basement fire from spreading (1)City parks board approves revisions to rental, usage fees (1)Northam calls for eliminating state's share of grocery tax (1)Letter to the editor: Asking Trex to please help with noise (1) More Local News Hideaway Cafe wins inaugural LGBTQ-owned Business Achievement Award from U.S. Chamber of Commerce Equus acquires Ford Motor Company building in Winchester Be a Santa to a Senior is short about 30 gifts Shooter in drug robbery partially acquitted Berryville Police Department receives state accreditation VFW Post 2123, Red Cross brighten holidays for veterans Two new Berryville police officers take their oaths Mayor: Council's recent rezoning decisions may make developers leery Tie vote scuttles rezoning, but homes may still be built near MSV Mayor Charles M. Zuckerman Old Council Chambers dedicated at Rouss City Hall City Council mourns McKiernan, appoints Rodriguez to Ward 4 seat Jurors see police body camera footage of detendant charged in shooting Truckers help deliver wreaths to honor fallen service members at Christmas Suspect indicted over teen's killing Clarke County School Board recognizes recent student accomplishments Firefighters keep basement fire from spreading Death Notices Death Notices 12/17/21 Death notices for Dec. 16 10801 Nellie C. Pitcock.jpg Nellie C. Pitcock 10801 Nellie C. Pitcock obit.jpg Edwin M. Lillis, Sr. 10892 George John McClain.jpg George John McClain Linda Kay Snyder Bean 10965 Troy Dion Finley.jpg 10965 Troy Dion Finley obit.jpg 10965 Cartwright.jpg Troy Dion Finley Peter B. Arnold Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
