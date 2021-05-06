Shannon R. Heishman, 57, of Wardensville, West Virginia died on April 24, 2021 at her home.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, W.Va.
Joshua A. Lewis, 40, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia died May 4, 2021. Surviving is his wife, Nickkole M. Lewis.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Richard S. Walker, Sr., 78, of Summit Point, West Virginia died on May 4, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, W.Va.
