Ernestine C. Ellis, 101, of Berryville, died Dec. 4, 2020, at Medical City Arlington in Arlington, Texas.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Charles L. Harris, 65, of Winchester,died Dec. 6, 2020, at Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser, West Virginia.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Irene Higgs, 78, of Winchester, died Dec. 6, 2020, in WInchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, David L. Higgs.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Dennis G. Largent, 75, of Slanesville, West Virginia, died Nov. 22, 2020, in Kearneysville, WV.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Largent.
Arrangements are by the McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Claudia V. Turner, 70, of Winchester, died Dec. 4, 2020, in Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Louise Wright, 91, of High View, West Virginia, died Dec. 6, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert M. Wright.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
