Allen D. Barr Jr., 53, of Frederick County, died Feb. 22, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia N. Barr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Catherine S. Halachis, 89, of Round Hill, died Feb. 18, 2020, at Cornwall Hospital, Leesburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Halachis.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Harold D. Hyson, 82, of Springfield, West Virginia, died Feb. 21, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.
Linda B. Irwin, 69, of Gore, died Feb. 21, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Irwin.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Edna P. R. Lewis, 93, of Frederick County, died Feb. 20, 2020, at Envoy of Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lewis Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Nancy C. Sager, 96, formerly of Winchester, died Feb. 21, 2020, at Atria Manresa Senior Living.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Sager.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
