Randall L. Brill, 71, of Yellow Spring, West Virginia, died Nov. 7, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Connie L. K. Brill.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Nancy F. Cornwell, 70, of Delray, West Virginia, died Nov. 8, 2020, at the Hospice In-patient Facility, Kearneysville, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Mary L. Davison, 87, of Frederick County, died Nov. 9, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald T. Davison.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Charles D. Jewell, 84, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Nov. 9, 2020 at Hampshire Health Care, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Elaine D. Tomkins, 80, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Tomkins.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
