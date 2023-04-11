Kenneth S. Call Sr., 84, of Moorefield, West Virginia, died April 9, 2023, at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Crystal Springs, Elkins, WV.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara W. Call.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Joseph A. Canham, 47, of Front Royal, died April 6, 2023, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Virginia M. Geroski, of Capon Springs, West Virginia, died April 4, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Sandra P. Hott, 70, of Winchester, died April 9, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Roy W. Oates, 85 of Winchester, died April 10, 2023, at Winchester Heath & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Melissa L. Stokes, 54, of Cross Junction, died April 6, 2023, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Robert A. Stokes.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
