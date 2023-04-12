William E. Broy, 76, of Winchester, died April 11, 2023, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie S. Broy.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Jennifer L. Southerly, 58, of Romney, West Virginia, died April 9, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Glenn E. Timbrook, 81, of Augusta, West Virginia, died April 8, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.