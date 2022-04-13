Death notices for April 13 Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edith L. Drosselmeyer, 74, of Berryville, died April 11, 2022.She is survived by her husband, Wesley L. Drosselmeyer.Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest AP News Biden: Russia war a 'genocide,' trying to 'wipe out' Ukraine Public college costs to fall in Georgia as fee goes away California reparations panel to meet in San Francisco Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial John Lee secures nominations for Hong Kong leadership race Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine Putin vows war will continue as Russian troops mount in east Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on ballot boxes Judge won't jail men accused of impersonating federal agents Texas prosecutor pushes back on pleas to stop execution More News from the Associated Press Local News Opposition to transient occupancy, meals tax hikes voiced in Clarke County 'We will touch generations': Opportunity Scholars opens first office Warner: America's greatest threats are Russia, China Incumbent Democrats to seek re-election to City Council WMC cardiologist completes 100th Watchman implant procedure More than 4,200 have signed online petition against school budget cut Clarke County looks to hire new fire/EMS employees ARPA funds to benefit Boyce fire station Winchester area to receive $1.368M from infrastructure bill for transit systems House fire displaces four in Frederick County AP National Sports Dodgers outlast rain, Twins for 7-2 victory Giants' Nakken 1st MLB female coach on field, SF beat Padres Hughes scores early in OT, Canucks top Golden Knights 5-4 Zetterlund, Bahl score 1st NHL goals as Devils down Coyotes Edwards, Russell carry Wolves past Clippers in play-in game Death Notices Janie Turner Roxanne Hibbard Lamp Mary Elizabeth Pingley Sandra Manuel Robert “Buddy” Lewis Ridgeway Death notices for April 13 Martha Ann Teets Logan Lorena Virginia “Sugie” Russell Michael Mary Alice Richard Rev. Malcolm Herbert Van de Riet Timothy L. Knight Death notices for April 12 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.