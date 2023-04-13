Raymond E. Bingaman, 81, of Delray, West Virginia, died April 11, 2023, at WVU Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda K. Bingaman.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Allen K. Cave Jr., 75, of Cross Junction, died April 11, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Linda G. Cave.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Wayne E. Godlove Sr., 92, of Winchester, died April 11, 2023, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Godlove.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Janet M. Westerling, 92, of Berryville, died April 8, 2023, at The Retreat at Berryville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Westerling.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
