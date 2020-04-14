Francisca R. Amaya, 74, of Winchester, died April 8, 2020, in her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alberto M. Amaya.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Luther H. Combs, 82, of Frederick County, died April 12, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Combs.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Iris N. Gipe, 92 of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, died April 12, 2020, at Berkeley Springs Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harry E. Gipe.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.
Kathy C. Ord, 76, of Baker, West Virginia, died April 11, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duke C. Ord.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville, West Virginia.
