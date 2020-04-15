Harold J. McCauslin, 89, of Stephens City, died April 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda L. McCauslin.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Helene C. McDaniel, 81, of Frederick County, died April 8, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. McDaniel Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Marie D. Prosser, 101, of Winchester, died April 13, 2020, at The Willows at Meadow Branch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cortland R. Prosser.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
James R. Royston Jr., 99, of Frederick County, died April 14, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Royston.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Carroll R. Shiley, 85, of Winchester, died April 13, 2020, at the NC State Veterans Home.
He is survived by his wife, Oletta J. Shiley.
Arrangements are by Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Kinston, North Carolina.
