Helene G. McDaniel, 81, of Frederick County, died April 8, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. McDaniel, Sr.
Arrangements are being by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Wendell L. Seldon, 90, of Richmond, died April 13, 2020, in Richmond.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Seldon.
Arrangements are being by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Jason A. Shifflett, 44, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died April 12, 2020 at his home.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Kenneth W. Sorrells, Sr., 78, of Winchester, died April 14, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Luna B. Sorrells.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.