Wanda L. Hibbs, 78, of Middletown, died April 14, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick D. Hibbs.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Kimberly E. Leach, 58, of Winchester, died April 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Sharon Leach.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Marie J. McIntyre, 94, of Arlington, died April 13, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest E. McIntyre.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
