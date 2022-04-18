Death notices for April 18 Apr 18, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gene E. Householder, 71, of Winchester, died April 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.He is survived by his wife, Carol A. Freeman.Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest AP News US, S Korea urge North's return to talks after missile tests Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure Turkey launches new ground, air offensive in northern Iraq On Tax Day, an extension may be better than rushing a return Sri Lankan Cabinet reshuffled to counter economic crisis Australian leader warns of a resurgence in asylum seekers WV residents must register by Tuesday to vote in primary Missiles cause multiple blasts in western Ukrainian's Lviv Live Updates | Lviv mayor says 5 missiles struck city Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry More News from the Associated Press Local News Warfel Construction opens office in Winchester F&M Bank opening Winchester location Monday Efforts to launch regional agribusiness networking organization begin Local music stores gearing up for Record Store Day Regional quilt show resumes next weekend after pandemic setback Spring cleaning FCPS officials: Lack of certainty over budget causing concerns Tagnesi announces bid for Ward 4 City Council seat Correction Food and beverage producers able to take part in new accelerator program AP National Sports Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Death Notices Mary Elizabeth Farel (Betsy) Death notices for April 18 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
