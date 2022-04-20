Louise J. Brown, 80, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died April 16, 2022, at Hampshire Center, Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Marie L. Burnett, 96 of Winchester, died, April 12, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Waldo W. Haines, Jr. died April 17, 2022.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
M. June Hoffman, 94, of Charles Town, West Virginia, died April 19, 2022 at Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Hoffman, Jr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Pedro A. Ramirez, 61, of Winchester, died April 16, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Lucian L. Richardson, 75, of Augusta, West Virginia, died April 17, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Patsy A. Strother, 84, of Stephens City, died April 19, 2022 in Evergreen Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney N. Strother.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Catherine Williams, 73, of Winchester, died, April 8, 2022, in Winchester Medical.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.