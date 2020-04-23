Nicholas M. Allen, 24, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died April 18, 2020.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Phyllis B. Copeland, 76 of Wardensville, West Virginia,died April 21, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry R. Copeland.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, WV.
Dr. Daniel A. Hanna, 91, of Berkeley County, West Virginia, died April 19, 2020, at Westminster-Canterbury of the Shenandoah Valley.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Fawzia Hanna.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Martha H. Wakeman, 95, of Winchester, died April 21, 2020, at Royal Haven Assisted Living in Front Royal.
She is survived by her husband, Earl C. Wakeman.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
