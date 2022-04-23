Death notices for April 23 Apr 23, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael O. McDonald, 65, of White Post, died April 21, 2022.He is survived by his wife, Joyce McDonald.Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest AP News EU reaches landmark deal on hate speech, disinformation Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion Trump's Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash Michigan GOP to pick candidates with Trump clout on the line Russia shifts forces for battle over Ukrainian heartland US military drops appeal of Hawaii order to drain fuel tanks Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence Arkansas governor looking at possible special session Nebraska governor candidate sues sex assault accuser Biden admin to promote availability of COVID antiviral pill More News from the Associated Press Local News Class act: Award-winning teacher saluted for fun, innovative style Wowed by WOW: Expo for eighth-graders showcases career possibilities Frederick Water considers water, sewer rate hikes Farm on the lawn Man recharged in child sex case Passenger killed in crash in Clarke County Clarke County, Frederick Water enter into Double Tollgate agreement Frederick County School Board plans for less funding Data reveal area's top destinations for out-of-town visitors Gooditis commends voter registrars following difficult elections AP National Sports Orioles rally in 6th, Chirinos has 3 RBIs in win over Angels Big hits by Rodríguez, Kelenic lead Mariners past Royals 4-1 Kane, McDavid help Olers beat Avalanche to get playoff spot AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:12 a.m. EDT Another Anderson error costs White Sox vs Twins Death Notices Margel Elouise McKee Jolliffe (1930-2022) Stanley William Stillwell Sr. Vertie S. Silver Warren Douglas Golightly Death notices for April 23 Carol Croy Ebert Marie Louise Burnett Correction Rodney Allen Watring Dennis R. Welch Death notices for April 22 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
