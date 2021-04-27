Saundria E. Carter, 74, of Winchester, died April 3, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Gene E. Haviland, 64, of Winchester, died, April 22, 2021.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Richard Mull, 60, of Winchester, died April 25, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Sheryl L. Orndorff, 78, of Middletown, died April 24, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Ray K. Orndorff.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Vivian E. Shanholtz, 83, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died April 23, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Larry R. Shanholtz.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
