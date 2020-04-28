James H. Barney, 72, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died April 25, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
Peter A. Doubroff, 56, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Wednesday April 22, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Larry J. Williams, 62, of Frederick County, died April 25, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly M. Williams.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
