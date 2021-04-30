DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Updated: April 30, 2021 @ 5:16 am
Robert D. Miller, 73, of Baker, West Virginia, died April 29, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Ann M. Miller.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
