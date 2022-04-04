Death notices for April 4 Apr 4, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerry L. Richards, 69, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, died March 31, 2022, at Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, WV.He is survived by his wife, Yvonne M. Richards.Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest AP News Early official tally confirms win for Serbia populist leader Pakistan's top court to rule on PM dissolving parliament Ukrainian refugees find jobs, kindness, as they settle in Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies With students in turmoil, US teachers train in mental health With students in turmoil, US teachers train in mental health Ex-finance minister wins runoff to be Costa Rica's president Ex-police officer faces jury trial on Capitol riot charges Taxes, voting, abortion loom on Georgia session's last day Senate panel to vote on Jackson nomination to Supreme Court More News from the Associated Press Local News This week's government meetings Upcoming fundraisers to support creation of Katie's Comfort House TFC CEO: Poultry processor will be good neighbor, loyal employer More princesses named to queen's court for Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Harvue Farms named dairy cooperative's Producer of the Year A look inside the ZeroPak building that may become an affordable housing complex Winchester native serves up a new sport: Forehand Strike VDOT: Expects delays Monday on Front Royal Pike Bloom store opens Bluebird Special Needs Bible Class turns 50 AP National Sports Netherlands coach Van Gaal says he has prostate cancer AP Was There: UNC tops Kansas for 1957 title in 3 OT, 54-53 Sacramento hosts New Orleans on 4-game home slide Miami plays Charlotte, seeks 5th straight victory Los Angeles faces Phoenix on 3-game road slide Death Notices James R. “Ronnie” Cornwell Death notices for April 4 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
