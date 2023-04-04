Joan M. Paice, 90, of Berryville, died April 3, 2023, at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center, Luray.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith M. Paice.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

Mary E. Sager, 84, of Winchester, died April 1, 2023, in her residence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Sager Sr.

Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.

