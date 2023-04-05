Cory S. Hanson, 25, of Baker, West Virginia, died March 30, 2023.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Royley A. Malcolm, of Winchester, died April 2, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Susie M. Omps, 91, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, died April 2, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
David L. Perry, 76, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died April 3, 2023, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
