Tracy L. Anderson, 52, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, died April 5, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell W. Anderson Jr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville.
Lena G. Harmon, 76, of Front Royal, died April 4, 2021, in Living Waters of Timberville.
She was preceded is death by her husband, Forrest L. Harmon.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Steve L. Mathis, 67, of Winchester, died April 1, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Mathis.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Tammie J. Stevers, 58, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, died April 4, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Marcus L. Stevers.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Barbara Ward, 74, of Romney, West Virginia, died April 3, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Ward.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
