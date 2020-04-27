Lillian H. Johnson, 94, of Stephenson, died April 24, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Facility.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Johnson.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Marie Megin, 99, of Winchester, died April 26, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Beatrice E. Young, 83, of Harrisonburg, died April 26, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.