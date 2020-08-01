James K. Ginn, 70 of Wardensville, West Virginia, died July 30, 2020, at home.
He is survived by his wife Faith Ginn.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, WV.
Larry A. Jenkins, 68 of Wardensville, West Virginia, died, July 30, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, WV.
Sherry M. Keller, 54, of Augusta, West Virginia, died July 28, 2020, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
She is survived by her husband, Randall W. Keller.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home in Capon Bridge, WV.
