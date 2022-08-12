Alan G. Dick, 85, of Winchester, died August 11, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane H. Dick.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Gladys I. Hillyard, 96, of Winchester, died August 10, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
David N. Porter, 76, of Berryville, died August 10, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Linda N. Porter.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.