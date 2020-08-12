Linda J. Davis, 75, of Romney, West Virginia, died August 10, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Jayne E. Fields, 76, formerly of Winchester, died August 9, 2020, in Woodstock, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Edward Fields.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Cameron R. Klinck, 81, of Romney, West Virginia, died August 6, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Monalisa R. Miller, 56, of Frederick County, died August 9, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her companion, Andy Adkins.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Cecelia E. Pike, 74, of Sperryville, died August 8, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Pike.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Charles R. Riley, resident of Loudoun County, died August 9, 2020 in Berryville.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary K. Riley.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Robert J. Repine, 62, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died August, 10, 2020, at the Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife Alicia L. Repine.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Pansy C. Whitacre, 94, of Winchester, died August 10, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn E. Whitacre.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
