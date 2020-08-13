Robert C. Downs, 89, of Stephens City, died August 11, 2020, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab.
He is survived by his wife, Rosario Downs.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Derrick D. Fogel, 31, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died August 11, 2020, at the Capitol Caring Center in Arlington.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, WV.
Debbie R. Mongold, 65, of Petersburg, West Virginia, died August 11, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny E. Mongold.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Robin J. Pifer, 55, of Winchester, died August 8, 2020, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center.
She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Pifer, Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
