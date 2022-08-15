William R. Hayes, 63, of Paw Paw, West Virginia died August 11, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw, WV.
A former Shenandoah County Circuit Court judge has been appointed to serve on the Virginia Sentencing Commission by House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson.
WINCHESTER — The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) announced Friday that its 2022 fundraising campaign brought in nearly $1,050,000 for the nonprofit at 329 N. Cameron St.
The Small Business Resiliency Team — consisting of Harrisonburg Economic Development, Frederick County Economic Development, the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center and the Laurel Ridge Small Business Development Center — has announced a second round of funding for the SBRT g…
WINCHESTER — The Trauma Services unit at Winchester Medical Center, using a $10,000 grant from the nonprofit Winchester Medical Center Foundation, has donated 45 mass casualty bags to the city’s Police Department.
WINCHESTER — One week after her husband announced he is stepping down as Winchester’s sheriff to pursue another career opportunity, Debera Taylor is following suit with her job at NW Works Inc.
WINCHESTER — City Council decided on Tuesday to set aside, at least for now, any proposed changes to Winchester’s ordinance restricting the possession of guns on city property.
