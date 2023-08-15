Floyd Reid Jr., 89, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Aug. 10, 2023, at Keyser Healthcare Center.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Linda F. Wiley, 75, of Cross Junction, died Aug. 10, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wiley.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
