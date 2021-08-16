Tiny S. Bowen, 61, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, died August 13, 2021, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center, Kearneysville, W.Va.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
William C. Franklin, 58, of Middletown, died August 14, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Angela M. Franklin.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Mary J. Hiett, 87, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died August 13, 2021, at a local nursing facility in Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley E.W. Hiett.
Arragenments are being handled by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Robert D. Saville Jr., 54, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died August 11, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, W.Va.
