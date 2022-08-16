Lydia H. S. Neff, 70, of Winchester, died August 14, 2022, in her residence.
She was preceded in death ny her husband, Melvin L. Neff Sr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Linda K. Teubner, 81, of Winchester, died August 12, 2022, at Hilltop House Assisted Living.
She is survived by her husband, Paul F. Teubner.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.