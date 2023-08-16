Death notices for Aug. 16 Aug 16, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thomas L. Withers, 71, died Aug. 4, 2023, in Elkins, West Virginia.Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Site search Search Most Popular Winchester police investigating report of another missing woman Winchester man sentenced for fatal fentanyl dose Frederick supervisors opt against allocating money to Laurel Ridge Community College Former Frederick County teacher indicted for alleged interactions with 13-year-old 1 of 2 women missing from Winchester found in Richmond Ex-teacher's aide sentenced for sexual rendezvous with student Blue Peacock Antiques still strutting its stuff after 10 years 'To pee or not to pee' no longer a question at museum Supervisors accept $300,000 bid for old Aylor property Obliterate your stress at Wreck It Rage Roomz



