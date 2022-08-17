Mary R. Heishman, 88, of Rio, West Virginia, died August 14, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by the McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Barbara A. Yost, 76, of Whitacre, died August 15, 2022, at the home of her daughter.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Yost.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.