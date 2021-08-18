Nathaniel F. Burns, 48, died August 16, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Orvis E. Brock Sr., 87, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died August 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Nancy J. Rudd, 87, of Winchester, Tennessee, died August 16, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Ethel P. Smith, 91, of Berryville, died August 16, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Richard S. Strite, 89, of Inwood, died August 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home.
Jim Wyatt, 87, of Boyce, died August 12, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Clark.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
