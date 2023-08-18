Death notices for Aug. 18 Aug 18, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chauncey F. Dorsey, 98, of Frederick County, died Aug. 11, 2023, at his home. (VET!!)He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Dorsey.Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Site search Search Most Popular Winchester man sentenced for fatal fentanyl dose 1 of 2 women missing from Winchester found in Richmond Frederick supervisors opt against allocating money to Laurel Ridge Community College Child abuse charges put Winchester mother in jail for 4 months Judge denies bond for man accused of killing coworkers Blue Peacock Antiques still strutting its stuff after 10 years Family offering reward to locate missing Berryville man Noelle Whalen crowned Miss Clarke County Fair 2023 CUP for dog breeding kennel near Middletown denied Open Forum: Dismayed at sale of old Aylor School property
