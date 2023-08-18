Chauncey F. Dorsey, 98, of Frederick County, died Aug. 11, 2023, at his home. (VET!!)

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Dorsey.

Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.

