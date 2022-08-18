Victor B. Mathias Jr., 66, of Augusta, West Virginia, died August 15, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Planning Commission has endorsed a subdivision plan that would bring 34 three-bedroom townhouses to the former site of WINC Radio at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road.
The state medical examiner has ruled that Ralph Ennis died of natural causes in April — 13 days after Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies tackled him during a traffic stop.
WINCHESTER — The Top of Virginia Building Association (TVBA) is hosting an event this weekend to help fund a new exhibit at the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum while showing young people some potential career opportunities that await them once they’ve finished school.
The firefighter accused of setting a Woodstock building ablaze on Friday rode along with the fire company to put out the fire, authorities say.
WINCHESTER — A Frederick County vehicle dealership will host a special fundraiser this weekend to help a nonprofit that supports local children who have been separated from their families due to abuse, neglect, financial hardships or other unfortunate circumstances.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.